Game Hotfix - 562090

Hot Lava update for 20 June 2023

Game Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix scrolling of weekly course global leaderboard when near the start or end of the list
  • Fix bug causing Slide Jump ability's crouch jump to go lower than expected
  • Small alignment fix on hud

