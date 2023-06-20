- Fix scrolling of weekly course global leaderboard when near the start or end of the list
- Fix bug causing Slide Jump ability's crouch jump to go lower than expected
- Small alignment fix on hud
Hot Lava update for 20 June 2023
Game Hotfix - 562090
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hot Lava
