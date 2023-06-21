 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cities: Skylines update for 21 June 2023

Patch Notes for patch 1.17.1-f3

Share · View all patches · Build 11514540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! We have a small patch today with the fixes listed below.

  • Fixed: Nullreference error when selecting an airport without owning Airports
  • Fixed: Line of flying cargo trucks toward cargo stations/harbors/airports
  • This fix only affects newly spawned vehicles, all vehicles spawned before will have the unintended behavior until they eventually despawn. It may
  • take around 15 min before all trucks are gone.
  • Fixed: Industries trucks do not enter/exit cargo stations correctly
  • Fixed: Trucks getting stuck in a loop at cargo stations
  • Fixed: Articulated Biofuel Bus trailer requires Natural Disasters not Green Cities
  • Fixed: New commercial buildings satisfying too much commercial demand
  • Fixed: Industry buildings unable to get rid of their goods

If you play on MacOS: Please note this update isn't available yet, we're working on getting it your way as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Cities: Skylines Windows Depot 255711
  • Loading history…
Cities: Skylines OSX Depot 255712
  • Loading history…
Cities: Skylines Linux Depot 255713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link