Patch Notes for patch 1.17.1-f3

Hi all! We have a small patch today with the fixes listed below.
- Fixed: Nullreference error when selecting an airport without owning Airports
- Fixed: Line of flying cargo trucks toward cargo stations/harbors/airports
- This fix only affects newly spawned vehicles, all vehicles spawned before will have the unintended behavior until they eventually despawn. It may
- take around 15 min before all trucks are gone.
- Fixed: Industries trucks do not enter/exit cargo stations correctly
- Fixed: Trucks getting stuck in a loop at cargo stations
- Fixed: Articulated Biofuel Bus trailer requires Natural Disasters not Green Cities
- Fixed: New commercial buildings satisfying too much commercial demand
- Fixed: Industry buildings unable to get rid of their goods
If you play on MacOS: Please note this update isn't available yet, we're working on getting it your way as soon as possible.
