Patch Notes for patch 1.17.1-f3

Hi all! We have a small patch today with the fixes listed below.

Fixed: Nullreference error when selecting an airport without owning Airports

Fixed: Line of flying cargo trucks toward cargo stations/harbors/airports

This fix only affects newly spawned vehicles, all vehicles spawned before will have the unintended behavior until they eventually despawn. It may

take around 15 min before all trucks are gone.

Fixed: Industries trucks do not enter/exit cargo stations correctly

Fixed: Trucks getting stuck in a loop at cargo stations

Fixed: Articulated Biofuel Bus trailer requires Natural Disasters not Green Cities

Fixed: New commercial buildings satisfying too much commercial demand

Fixed: Industry buildings unable to get rid of their goods

If you play on MacOS: Please note this update isn't available yet, we're working on getting it your way as soon as possible.