Animalia Survival update for 20 June 2023

update 120.1

20 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone adjustment releases correction 120.1

-Added language change system
Portuguese
French
German
Spanish

All added languages are subject to corrections due to errors arising from the translation system.

-Fixed endless animal carcasses without turning into bones

Map

-Fixed area with trees without collision physics

Animals

-Fixed animals not being able to eat
-Fixed growth system that duplicated the animal
-Fixed animal material with high metallic function making the material reflect light

Crocodile

-Fixed Crocodile that only ate steak

Shoebill

-Fixed shoe beak's attack height

Elephant

-Fixed elephant sounds

For more information and details, please join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

