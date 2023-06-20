update 120.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11514528 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 12:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone adjustment releases correction 120.1

-Added language change system

Portuguese

French

German

Spanish

All added languages are subject to corrections due to errors arising from the translation system.

-Fixed endless animal carcasses without turning into bones

Map

-Fixed area with trees without collision physics

Animals

-Fixed animals not being able to eat

-Fixed growth system that duplicated the animal

-Fixed animal material with high metallic function making the material reflect light

Crocodile

-Fixed Crocodile that only ate steak

Shoebill

-Fixed shoe beak's attack height

Elephant

-Fixed elephant sounds

For more information and details, please join our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.