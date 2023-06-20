update 120.1

Hello everyone adjustment releases correction 120.1
-Added language change system
Portuguese
French
German
Spanish
All added languages are subject to corrections due to errors arising from the translation system.
-Fixed endless animal carcasses without turning into bones
Map
-Fixed area with trees without collision physics
Animals
-Fixed animals not being able to eat
-Fixed growth system that duplicated the animal
-Fixed animal material with high metallic function making the material reflect light
Crocodile
-Fixed Crocodile that only ate steak
Shoebill
-Fixed shoe beak's attack height
Elephant
-Fixed elephant sounds
For more information and details, please join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
