!!Shadow Drop!! Gig and Gear Expansion Is Live!

First and foremost, we have a new content update in Backbeat, the Gig and Gear Expansion! Update now and you will receive a bevy of fun new things to mess around with, some inspired by feedback from you:

Six new chin-scratching time-based environment puzzles and hijinx

display mode A new master band title and the ultimate guitar effect pedal, OCTAVER

Dialogue chatter volume adjustment

Interface scale adjustment



Six new remix levels take our heroine Watts and friends through adventures including fishing for change in arcades, hanging out at the mall, and breaking Josh out from unpaid overtime. And there's no better way to think outside the box then use a 90s 4:3 aspect ratio when solving your puzzles! Imagine what Backbeat would look like on an original 32-bit GameStation with CRT mode. For the hardiest Backbeat players, we've added an entirely new guitar pedal, OCTAVER, as the final unlock in the game. Can you reach 13000 style points to try out the phattest bass in town? We believe!

If you can't get enough of Backbeat's amazing music in Steam, we can't blame you! You can now take Backbeat's snazzy solos wherever you go as we've launched Ichigoichie Records on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, and Deezer. Follow us and support your favorite indie developer on the go, leaving that soundtrack on LOOP. ːsteamhappyː



Try it on your favorite music service here: https://ditto.fm/backbeat-original-soundtrack

Our art team has been working on some new Backbeat remix comics and we're happy to share the next one. This time our heroes have been shortchanged by a certain club owner and need to stealthy retrieve their fair share. Check out episode two of Garage Band Bites, "Stiffed Again".



Read and follow on Instagram here.

Read and follow on Tapas here.

Today is our company's annual midsummer dinner in the garden outside our office, so we are toasting you! Thanks for helping make our 2023 a blast.

