

Update 23.06.20 changes:

A new quest begins in the church of Aldlyn, when the marriage and vanguard systems are unlocked, and Tabsy's big farm and the military command center were build. The quest will unlock the vanguard squad leaders Eynhylde and Selka, and a CG scene with the nun Enaris. With this, all 20 vanguard squad leaders are now available.

After recruiting her, Selka can be found in the barracks of the vanguards for an additional dialog.

Cookie was moved from "Central 2" to "Others 1" in the CG room.

Eynhylde is on the page "Central 2" in the CG room, Selka is on the page "Non-human 2"

Since Scuffy and Della can't gain stats from equipping better weapons, you can now upgrade the weapons of their squads to make up for the missing stats.

The image for all normal and strong bandit enemies were changed.

Out of curiosity, I made a poll so that you can let me know which character design you like more between the pegasus knight Eynhylde and the justice warrior Selka with her head wings: https://strawpoll.com/polls/61gDmwMbLZw

Now that the matter of recruiting all vanguard squad leaders is done, which I wanted to take care of for a while, I can finally advance to the next priorities.

The highest priorities for me now are to add the remaining weddings, and to start the time skip events. The "normal" events and CG scenes in the current time will also continue, but the focus will be on the weddings for the time being.

And when I have the time, I want to improve the war system, wiki/walkthrough, and the country managment map.

The time skip is planned to have several different phases, in which you'll see things like: