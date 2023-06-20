Riding Update v0.5.5

Hello Hunters;
Added
- Riding (Horses are available to tame in Frigya Lowlands enemy outposts)
- Horse Saddle (Required item to tame a horse, craftable from workbench)
Removed
- Backstep attack removed.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug when moving with a tool, footsteps could not be heard.
- Fixed a bug when in the west side cave of Frigya Lowlands, attacks would turn in one direction.
- Fixed a bug when moving at the same time with another player caused the other players footsteps to be heard.
- Fixed a bug when using 'Cursor Lock' mode, skill stones could not be collected.
Changed files in this update