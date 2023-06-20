 Skip to content

Lodventure update for 20 June 2023

Riding Update v0.5.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Hunters;

Added
  • Riding (Horses are available to tame in Frigya Lowlands enemy outposts)
  • Horse Saddle (Required item to tame a horse, craftable from workbench)

Removed
  • Backstep attack removed.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug when moving with a tool, footsteps could not be heard.
  • Fixed a bug when in the west side cave of Frigya Lowlands, attacks would turn in one direction.
  • Fixed a bug when moving at the same time with another player caused the other players footsteps to be heard.
  • Fixed a bug when using 'Cursor Lock' mode, skill stones could not be collected.

