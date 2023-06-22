Hi Panzer Generals,

We are delighted to announce that Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations 1945 is out now.

Players will take part in these critical battles, confronting the harrowing realities and decisions faced by the Wehrmacht.

The historical campaign of 1945 East serves as the centerpiece of this expansion, shedding light on the final battles on the Eastern Front and the surrounding context. Operation Bodenplatte and Spring Awakening, among others, are explored, highlighting the desperate measures taken by the Axis powers and the tremendous costs incurred.

Axis Operations 1945 includes an alternate campaign, building upon the victory at the Battle of Ploesti, players find themselves in a Germany at an impasse. The Western Allied landings at Normandy have been repelled, and the Soviet invasion of Eastern Europe halted, but total victory remains elusive. Another major offensive looms on the horizon, raising questions about its potential outcome and the toll it will exact on all involved nations.

Tune in today to our Slitherine Twitch Channel at 17:30 - 19:30 GMT+2, where we will showcase the new DLC.

Don't miss out on the special sales for the Panzer Corps 2 saga, with discounts of up to 50%!

Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations 1945 is now available here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2393020/Panzer_Corps_2_Axis_Operations__1945/

PANZER CORPS 2 - AXIS OPERATIONS BUNDLE

Play the entirety of World War II from the German perspective in a huge linked campaign, carrying your army over from one DLC to the next:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/18273/Panzer_Corps_2__Axis_Operations_Bundle/