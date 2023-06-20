应各位爸爸的需求，我们做了以下优化：
1、现在可以重置技能点数了
2、看cg时，可以隐藏对话框了
3、修复【重新洗牌】导致的bug
另外，感谢各位爸爸的支持，祝您和家人身体健康幸福快乐。
善语结善缘。跪求您顺手给我们一个好评。能获得您的好评和认可，是我们持续改进的目标。
