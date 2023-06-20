 Skip to content

Periphery update for 20 June 2023

June 20 update

Share · View all patches · Build 11514267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A leaderboard is now available in the game, to view it, click the button next to the Galaxy Maps button.
  • In the same window, you can see information about the current planet, a list of players, their influence and status.

