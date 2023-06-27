Substance 3D Designer 13.0.1

13.0.1 is a bugfix release of Substance 3D Designer. It mainly fixes some issues in the new content introduced in the 13.0 version (splines nodes) and in the portal node feature. Full details below:
Added:
- [Content] Spline (Poly Quadratic), Point List: add name of points in the Preview output
- [Content] Spline Mapper: add a parameter to offset the cylinder profile center
- [DotNode] Sort the list of input portals alphabetically
Fixed:
- [Content] Incorrect result in several Spline nodes when using uniform distribution
- [Content] Minor errors in Spline & Path nodes' tooltips
- [Content] Quad Transform on Path: p01 and p10 default values are switched
- [Content] Quad Transform: result is incorrect in a specific situation
- [Content] Spline Circle: 'Flip direction' result is incorrect when not using Uniform distribution
- [Content] Spline Circle: tangents are incorrect when adjusting the spiral and size parameters
- [Content] Spline Flow Mapper: black streaks in result when using high spiral power in Spline Circle
- [Content] Spline Mapper / UV Mapper: background Color does not work
- [Content] Spline Mapper: base height is 0, resulting in clipping
- [Content] Spline Mapper: spline height is modified by input multiplier even when that input is not connected
- [Content] Spline Mapper: splines extremities meeting an image edge are not mapped
- [Content] Spline Mapper: UV Scale Y has no effect when using non-Plane shape
- [Content] Spline Mapper: Z-fighting when rendering overlapping splines of same height
- [Content] Spline Poly Quadratic: 'Flip direction' result is incorrect when not using Uniform distribution
- [Content] Spline Render: joints are not handled consistently across Spline Style options
- [Content] Spline Render: last segment is not drawn
- [Content] Spline Render: non-square correction is not applied correctly
- [Content] UV Mapper color appears twice in Library
- [DotNode] Connection snapping area is not updated after disabling text scaling limit
- [DotNode] Creation via contextual menu is broken
- [DotNode] Input portal name position is not adjusted after undoing/redoing a name change
- [GraphRender] Too many invalidations when modifying a function graph
- [Graph] Transformation widget position is not visually updated correctly
- [Localization] 'Soft range' and 'Hard range' are not localized in MDL graphs
- [Parameters] Consecutive text changes are not logged in history stack
- [Parameters] Hitbox for moving graph input parameters in the list is unreliable
- [Properties] Simple click is considered as double on spin-box widget on heavy projects
- [Publish] Order of resources in package is not preserved in published asset
