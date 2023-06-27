Substance 3D Designer 13.0.1

13.0.1 is a bugfix release of Substance 3D Designer. It mainly fixes some issues in the new content introduced in the 13.0 version (splines nodes) and in the portal node feature. Full details below:

Added:

[Content] Spline (Poly Quadratic), Point List: add name of points in the Preview output

[Content] Spline Mapper: add a parameter to offset the cylinder profile center

[DotNode] Sort the list of input portals alphabetically

Fixed: