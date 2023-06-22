Server Maintenance Complete & Remaining Issues

Maintenance is done!
Please restart the client to download the update.
[Remaining Issues]
-
Chloe
-
Nina on Command (Q)
-
Extension Tooltip is not being displayed correctly.
- The actual damage is applied correctly.
-
-
-
Piolo
-
Stalled Throw / Skyward Pummel (E)
-
The Attack Power coefficient of Dash Damage has not been correctly changed.
- Before the change it was incorrectly applied as 10% and is currently being investigated.
-
-
We'll try our best to fix these issues quickly.
Thank you for your patience!
Changed files in this update