 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eternal Return update for 22 June 2023

Server Maintenance Complete & Remaining Issues

Share · View all patches · Build 11514090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Maintenance is done!
Please restart the client to download the update.

[Remaining Issues]

  • Chloe

    • Nina on Command (Q)

      • Extension Tooltip is not being displayed correctly.

        • The actual damage is applied correctly.

  • Piolo

    • Stalled Throw / Skyward Pummel (E)

      • The Attack Power coefficient of Dash Damage has not been correctly changed.

        • Before the change it was incorrectly applied as 10% and is currently being investigated.

We'll try our best to fix these issues quickly.

Thank you for your patience!

Changed files in this update

Black Survival : Eternal Return Content Depot 1049591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link