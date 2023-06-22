Server Maintenance Complete & Remaining Issues

Share · View all patches · Build 11514090 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Maintenance is done!

Please restart the client to download the update.

[Remaining Issues]

Chloe Nina on Command (Q) Extension Tooltip is not being displayed correctly. The actual damage is applied correctly.

Piolo Stalled Throw / Skyward Pummel (E) The Attack Power coefficient of Dash Damage has not been correctly changed. Before the change it was incorrectly applied as 10% and is currently being investigated.



We'll try our best to fix these issues quickly.

Thank you for your patience!