Nuclear Option Playtest update for 20 June 2023

Patch 0.22.4

Patch 0.22.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved accuracy of HUD gun aiming lead reticle (now compensates for target acceleration)
  • Ejected pilots now inherit the name of the player whose aircraft they ejected from
  • Multiplayer: fixed pilots teleporting to random parts of the map when ejecting
  • Fixed ejecting pilots getting stuck in the ground during unsurvivable situations
  • When using the weapon selection menu, selected weapons are now saved as the new default for that aircraft
  • Added slider for virtual joystick centering force in settings menu
  • Added option for inverted view controls in settings menu

