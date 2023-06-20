- Improved accuracy of HUD gun aiming lead reticle (now compensates for target acceleration)
- Ejected pilots now inherit the name of the player whose aircraft they ejected from
- Multiplayer: fixed pilots teleporting to random parts of the map when ejecting
- Fixed ejecting pilots getting stuck in the ground during unsurvivable situations
- When using the weapon selection menu, selected weapons are now saved as the new default for that aircraft
- Added slider for virtual joystick centering force in settings menu
- Added option for inverted view controls in settings menu
Nuclear Option Playtest update for 20 June 2023
Patch 0.22.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2218261 Depot 2218261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update