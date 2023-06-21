Update 0.6.0: Inflatable Boats, New Weapons, Fishing, & More

Hello Deadsiders!

On June 21st, at 11:00AM GMT / 4:00AM PDT, we will begin the release of version 0.6.0!

⚠️Warning:

During the patch deployment, servers may be temporarily unavailable. Game client update is required.

The release of version 0.6.0 to the live servers will require a base wipe. All bases, will need to be deleted for the update to function correctly on release.

Version 0.6.0 will come with many features that will improve and expand our gunplay, and survival elements. This version will also improve our boats, by adding more functionality, and a new boat type.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with our [WIP posts](bit.ly/WIP060), here is what you can expect from this update:

Inflatable Boats and Boat Improvements:

Version 0.6.0 will include new Inflatable Boats, compared to our already existing Swamp Boats, these are smaller, more maneuverable, slightly faster, and much quieter. But, they only seat up to two players, they are much more susceptible to damage, and they have a smaller storage compartment. This boat should compliment solo/duo players, who prefer to stay fast, and quiet.

This update will also include two big improvements to the boats, first is a vehicle lock. This will allow you to place a code lock on your boat, so that it cannot be stolen by other players. Second, is boat storage, both boats will now allow you to store items inside of them, the Swamp Boats offering a larger storage compartment than the Inflatable ones.

New Weapons and Smoke Grenades:

Version 0.6.0 will include two new weapons, the PP-3000, and the NK417:

The PP-3000 is a small and compact SMG, with a relatively slow rate of fire, and low magazine capacity, but excellent recoil control, and good modularity. It will be a decently affordable, and interesting addition to our line of SMGs.

The NK417 is a new DMR that can be extremely good in the right hands. This weapon demands accuracy from the user in order to quickly drop enemies from medium to long range. It allows for quick follow up shots, using its decent rate of fire, and 20 round magazine.

Smoke Grenades will offer interesting counterplay against both players, and our AI. This item will allow you to conceal yourself in any situation, allowing you to loot safely, reposition, or even escape. There are 5 different colors of Smoke Grenade, each can be combined with a tripwire to create color coded traps.

Fishing:

Another big feature coming in this update is the addition of fishing! Players can now find a fishing rod out in the world, and use it to catch themselves some food. This will be a very useful feature for those living far away from any sources of canned food, or duck habitat.

Base Improvements:

And finally, the last major feature in version 0.6.0, is improvements to our bases. The tower object has been redesigned to be more useful while defending your base. This version of the tower features stairs, instead of a slow ladder, and offers better protection overall. It will make installing towers in your base much easier, and much safer.

This version also includes changes to base storage, and base fixes. Small Crates can no longer be placed inside of bases, but, you can now build up to 8 Big Storage Crates instead of 6. As for base fixes, we have fixed an exploit that allowed players to construct unraidable floating bases. We aren’t fixed with base improvements yet though, we plan to continue fixing problems associated with them, while also improving their functionality overall.

We have only covered the major additions included in this update, if you would like to see the full patch notes, you can find them here. Also, if you haven’t seen our roadmap for the year, have a look!

