We recently sent 2 patches. Here's what they were about.

June 19th - 0.3.1

Fixed infinite loading that some users encountered when booting the game

June 20th - 0.3.2

Added new options in the Main Menu for easier access to support and wishlist

Thank you for your patience as we work on making the game a little bit better every day!