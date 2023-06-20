0.6 RELEASED！

Hello,

After tireless efforts by the team, the first version 0.6 of the Early Access is officially launched,

The content includes:

Main Chapters: (Chapter 1) Dancing of Dragons and Tigers, (Chapter 2) The Storm of Tongcheng, (Chapter 3) Blood Rain and Violent Wind, (Chapter 4) Evil Forces Invasion

Bamboo Lake Forest:

A fox demon is causing trouble in your base, you are commissioned by travelers to ensure their safety

Outer Ring of the Beast Mountain &Inner Ring of the Beast Mountain :

Beast Mountain has always been a mixture of dragons and snakes since ancient times, can you subdue these beasts?

Outer Ring of the Death Forest:

A poisonous serpent appears in the forest outside the East Sea City, nearby residents request your help!

Village of the Dead:

The villagers of this village have been transformed into zombies without their own thoughts by the evil path, go to relieve them and uncover the plot behind it!

(Evil) Dragon Tiger Mountain Stronghold:

Can you sweep the bandits in Dragon Tiger Mountain in one fell swoop to expand your sphere of influence

(Evil) Sky Evil Sect:

The evil forces next to your territory are always looking for opportunities to overthrow your power, can you see through their plot and keep your sect?

(Righteous) Lingyun Pavilion:

Look for all the forces that can form an alliance to resist the invasion of evil factions!

Outer Ring of the Yellow Sand Zone:

A group of beasts occupies the crystal mines in the desert, causing no growth in the surrounding land

Yellowstone Cave:

A group of sand bandits are hiding deep in the desert, can you find them and solve the hidden dangers of the desert!

Event Encounters: 150!

Learnable Skills: 120!

There are several locations, enemies, and unexpected encounters in the game waiting for your adventure!

YOU CAN CHLLENGE ASURA NOW!!