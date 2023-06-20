 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 20 June 2023

June 20th V0.3.16 Update Announcement

Build 11514040

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Bug Fixes】

  1. Fixed the issue of resources not being settled after clearing the third chapter of Relic sect map.
  2. Fixed the issue of the passive upgrade being ineffective in theTrial Tower.

【New Features】

  1. Added outline effect when clicking on buildings, allowing players to know more accurately which building they are clicking on.
  2. Added over 50 types of Formation Core drops in the Trail Tower (Not translated yet, update later).
  3. Added additional skill upgrade options in the Trial Tower (Not translated yet, update later).
  4. Added two sets of female disciple illustrations.
  5. Bosses in the Trial Tower have gained new skills, becoming even more powerful.

【Optimizations】

  1. Improved the game experience of the first level of the Trial Tower.
  2. Optimized the random music playing algorithm, now always playing randomly different background music when returning to the sect.
  3. Decreased the difficulty of the fourth chapter of Valley and PengLai.
  4. Increased the damage of some regular skills in the Trial Tower and significantly increased the damage of evolution skills.

