June 20th V0.3.16 Update Announcement

【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed the issue of resources not being settled after clearing the third chapter of Relic sect map.
- Fixed the issue of the passive upgrade being ineffective in theTrial Tower.
【New Features】
- Added outline effect when clicking on buildings, allowing players to know more accurately which building they are clicking on.
- Added over 50 types of Formation Core drops in the Trail Tower (Not translated yet, update later).
- Added additional skill upgrade options in the Trial Tower (Not translated yet, update later).
- Added two sets of female disciple illustrations.
- Bosses in the Trial Tower have gained new skills, becoming even more powerful.
【Optimizations】
- Improved the game experience of the first level of the Trial Tower.
- Optimized the random music playing algorithm, now always playing randomly different background music when returning to the sect.
- Decreased the difficulty of the fourth chapter of Valley and PengLai.
- Increased the damage of some regular skills in the Trial Tower and significantly increased the damage of evolution skills.
