Patch v44916

Hey everyone!

We have list of patch notes here for you! Thank you for your patience and support!

New

Implemented FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2). This is a rendering technique that can either help significantly with your GPU performance, and/or acts as an anti-aliasing solution! Can be found under Graphics Settings

Implemented Steam rich presence - displaying currently played maps and friend grouping

Networking solution update - we are hopeful that this will improve a lot of network related issues players have been experiencing!

Sabotino rework and balancing of points of interest in the first- and last sector

Fixes & Improvements

Falling through ground/map improvements

Fixed arming/defusing animation appearing very slowed down

Fixed screen sometimes being tinted blue or green

Gas masks now have a grace period when equipping them to prevent dying when players have already equipped it

Fixed Bugle aura effect being wider than it's preview

Fixed Bugle cooldown sometimes not activating

Fixed periscopes sometimes not being usable

Fixed periscopes not disappearing if player changes faction

Fixed non showing interaction tag text on nearest object

Periscope can no longer be sabotaged while someone is using it

Fixed periscope use animation in third person

Grappa lighting improvements

Grappa map improvements, fixes and optimization

Caporetto map improvements and fixes

Piave map improvements and fixes

Fixed an issue where in some cases an Officer was not correctly assigned to an Officer slot in the map overview

Improvements to Officer player syncing

Fixed flares sometimes not registering

Fixed Officer sometimes unable to use call-ins

Fixed bad performance in the 'After Action Report Highlights' screen

Fixed uniform & flavor text when looking at squad view while someone joins the squad

Improved appearance syncing in the squad menu

Fixed bots not balancing out when players swap faction

Fixed an issue where player weren't able to reload from a grenade crate if they only had rifle grenades

Fixed an issue that caused players to always start with 3 grenades instead of the defined starting amount

Fixed an issue where the HUD in the weapon stats screen would show incorrect ammo values

Fixed an issue that caused players to bypass the resupply cooldown

Fixed sabotaging pontoons using the building animation

Fixed stance switching would interrupt bash animations

Fixed suppression effects not working

Fixed an issue where mortars sometimes appeared to have infinite ammo

Fixed the Tettoni losing bullets on reload

Fixed an issue where the static weapon name would be added twice to the tag text

Fixed Grappa match not granting bonus tickets if previous rounds were won by attackers

Fixed an issue where the river sound would remain persistent when dying inside of water

Improved defender bot behavior while an objective is being attacked

Better bot distribution when objectives are contested

Fixed bots sometimes not retreating when they should have

Fixed bots not knowing how to aim with mortars

HUD tags no longer float away if player changes resolution

Fixed player tags being affected by motion blur on the spawn map

Fixed mouse scrolling speed under the Match tab in the After Action Report

After Action Report now sometimes shows secondary weapon instead of primary

Fixed incorrect audio being played on challenge completion

Fixed loadouts not correctly updating in the barracks when using the back button

Fixed sabotaging sound not playing throughout the sabotage process

Fixed being able to equip the gas mask while underwater

Fixed barbed wire icons not showing correct states

Fixed bullet ejection direction for the Dreyse

Fixed bullet visible in the Dreyse mag when unloading an empty magazine

Dreyse texture fixes

Fixed Mannlicher being offset in first person

Improved Leichter mortar use animations

Mannlicher & G98 - Fixed clip issues during reload

Improved bolting animation for the Kar98

Fixed rotation of Stielhandgranate M17

Textures fixes and animation tweaks for various weapons

Known Issues

Switching Teams when playing solo will force switching to the Mountaineer Class

Switching Teams from Italy to Germany can show an Austrian Mountaineer in the Squad Menu

Main Menu Barracks doesn't always save presets for certain classes

If you encounter issues, please use '/reportbug' and the issue in the chat, share it with us on Steam and/or in our support Discord channel