Patch v44916

Hey everyone!
We have list of patch notes here for you! Thank you for your patience and support!
New
- Implemented FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2). This is a rendering technique that can either help significantly with your GPU performance, and/or acts as an anti-aliasing solution! Can be found under Graphics Settings
- Implemented Steam rich presence - displaying currently played maps and friend grouping
- Networking solution update - we are hopeful that this will improve a lot of network related issues players have been experiencing!
- Sabotino rework and balancing of points of interest in the first- and last sector
Fixes & Improvements
- Falling through ground/map improvements
- Fixed arming/defusing animation appearing very slowed down
- Fixed screen sometimes being tinted blue or green
- Gas masks now have a grace period when equipping them to prevent dying when players have already equipped it
- Fixed Bugle aura effect being wider than it's preview
- Fixed Bugle cooldown sometimes not activating
- Fixed periscopes sometimes not being usable
- Fixed periscopes not disappearing if player changes faction
- Fixed non showing interaction tag text on nearest object
- Periscope can no longer be sabotaged while someone is using it
- Fixed periscope use animation in third person
- Grappa lighting improvements
- Grappa map improvements, fixes and optimization
- Caporetto map improvements and fixes
- Piave map improvements and fixes
- Fixed an issue where in some cases an Officer was not correctly assigned to an Officer slot in the map overview
- Improvements to Officer player syncing
- Fixed flares sometimes not registering
- Fixed Officer sometimes unable to use call-ins
- Fixed bad performance in the 'After Action Report Highlights' screen
- Fixed uniform & flavor text when looking at squad view while someone joins the squad
- Improved appearance syncing in the squad menu
- Fixed bots not balancing out when players swap faction
- Fixed an issue where player weren't able to reload from a grenade crate if they only had rifle grenades
- Fixed an issue that caused players to always start with 3 grenades instead of the defined starting amount
- Fixed an issue where the HUD in the weapon stats screen would show incorrect ammo values
- Fixed an issue that caused players to bypass the resupply cooldown
- Fixed sabotaging pontoons using the building animation
- Fixed stance switching would interrupt bash animations
- Fixed suppression effects not working
- Fixed an issue where mortars sometimes appeared to have infinite ammo
- Fixed the Tettoni losing bullets on reload
- Fixed an issue where the static weapon name would be added twice to the tag text
- Fixed Grappa match not granting bonus tickets if previous rounds were won by attackers
- Fixed an issue where the river sound would remain persistent when dying inside of water
- Improved defender bot behavior while an objective is being attacked
- Better bot distribution when objectives are contested
- Fixed bots sometimes not retreating when they should have
- Fixed bots not knowing how to aim with mortars
- HUD tags no longer float away if player changes resolution
- Fixed player tags being affected by motion blur on the spawn map
- Fixed mouse scrolling speed under the Match tab in the After Action Report
- After Action Report now sometimes shows secondary weapon instead of primary
- Fixed incorrect audio being played on challenge completion
- Fixed loadouts not correctly updating in the barracks when using the back button
- Fixed sabotaging sound not playing throughout the sabotage process
- Fixed being able to equip the gas mask while underwater
- Fixed barbed wire icons not showing correct states
- Fixed bullet ejection direction for the Dreyse
- Fixed bullet visible in the Dreyse mag when unloading an empty magazine
- Dreyse texture fixes
- Fixed Mannlicher being offset in first person
- Improved Leichter mortar use animations
- Mannlicher & G98 - Fixed clip issues during reload
- Improved bolting animation for the Kar98
- Fixed rotation of Stielhandgranate M17
- Textures fixes and animation tweaks for various weapons
Known Issues
- Switching Teams when playing solo will force switching to the Mountaineer Class
- Switching Teams from Italy to Germany can show an Austrian Mountaineer in the Squad Menu
- Main Menu Barracks doesn't always save presets for certain classes
If you encounter issues, please use '/reportbug' and the issue in the chat, share it with us on Steam and/or in our support Discord channel
