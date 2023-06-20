Welcome to Lisaland 3:2

The new chapter Lisaland 3:2 is available now!

This is the last chapter before the full release. Next one will be the last!

Lisaland is waiting for you - the once beautiful amusement park full of fun no longer looks so cheerful. What secrets are hidden in the sand-covered shatters of the past, what happened here, and what do you and Lisa have to do with it? You will find the answer to these and other questions by talking to the inhabitants of this godforsaken place.

What new in Lisaland 3:2:

-Communication with characters

-The most spacious location in the game

-Even more walkthrough freedom

-New boss - Champion of Colosseum

-The journal with notes now alway accessible in the main menu

-More secrets and mysteries

The patch also fixes many bugs and shortcomings, here are the main ones:

-Fixed Epic Online Service login algorithm

-Improved network optimization

-Steam achievements fixed

-Added and improved sounds in all previous chapters

-Fixed critical bugs in the behavior of enemies

-Fixed many other minor bugs