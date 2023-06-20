[Announcement] In-game poll on "Road to singularity"



Hello, survivors!

You've been on the "Road to singularity" for two weeks now, and on roads, one may sometimes come across a guiding stone. Imagine for a second that you come across one - and there's a survey on it! Well, you can't just walk right by it!

We want to hear what you think of all the novelties: the map, the Battle Pass season, the new damage mechanic... everything, really!

The in-game poll will be available on all platforms from 11:00 UTC June 20 to 23:59 UTC June 25.

In case the poll doesn't show up, make sure you have the "Enable surveys" option checked in the settings tab.

