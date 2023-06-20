 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 20 June 2023

[Announcement] In-game poll on "Road to singularity"

Share · View all patches · Build 11513842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello, survivors!

You've been on the "Road to singularity" for two weeks now, and on roads, one may sometimes come across a guiding stone. Imagine for a second that you come across one - and there's a survey on it! Well, you can't just walk right by it!

We want to hear what you think of all the novelties: the map, the Battle Pass season, the new damage mechanic... everything, really!

The in-game poll will be available on all platforms from 11:00 UTC June 20 to 23:59 UTC June 25.

In case the poll doesn't show up, make sure you have the "Enable surveys" option checked in the settings tab.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link