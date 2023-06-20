 Skip to content

RUMBLE update for 20 June 2023

(0.3.2) Fixes for fresh accounts & Steam authentication have been made

Build 11513840

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

As some of you might have experienced, v0.3 has caused some issues which were game-breaking like not being able to perform moves with a fresh account and the Steam login.
So we worked as fast as we could on these issues and now have made a new version (v0.3.2) which contains new fixes, including the Steam & fresh accounts fix.

More things that have been fixed are the issues with the Guard and Adamant Stone which could recover you in a match when colliding with a slow-moving disc.

Our sincere apologies to the people who were unable to play RUMBLE in the meantime. We hope you'll now enjoy it as much as we do!

_

RUMBLE Version 0.3.2 Patch Notes

CHANGES

  • Shiftstones cannot be swapped anymore during level loading.

FIXES

  • Mute and Push To Talk are working again.
  • People with an IPv4 connection will now be able to log in with Steam again.
  • Fresh accounts can now perform moves again.
  • The Adamant Stone and Guard Stone can not heal the player anymore when reducing the incoming damage below 0.

_

