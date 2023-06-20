(0.3.2) Fixes for fresh accounts & Steam authentication have been made

Hi everyone!
As some of you might have experienced, v0.3 has caused some issues which were game-breaking like not being able to perform moves with a fresh account and the Steam login.
So we worked as fast as we could on these issues and now have made a new version (v0.3.2) which contains new fixes, including the Steam & fresh accounts fix.
More things that have been fixed are the issues with the Guard and Adamant Stone which could recover you in a match when colliding with a slow-moving disc.
Our sincere apologies to the people who were unable to play RUMBLE in the meantime. We hope you'll now enjoy it as much as we do!
RUMBLE Version 0.3.2 Patch Notes
CHANGES
- Shiftstones cannot be swapped anymore during level loading.
FIXES
- Mute and Push To Talk are working again.
- People with an IPv4 connection will now be able to log in with Steam again.
- Fresh accounts can now perform moves again.
- The Adamant Stone and Guard Stone can not heal the player anymore when reducing the incoming damage below 0.
