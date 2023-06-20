 Skip to content

Lorenzo il Magnifico update for 20 June 2023

Version 1.3.4 - A very minor patch

Version 1.3.4 - Build 11513808

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody!
I just released version 1.3.4; it's a minor update which take care of some changes Steam-side that were mandatory in order to keep the game running; so nothing game related per-se.

Have a nice week!
Cody

Changed files in this update

Lorenzo il Magnifico Content WIN Depot 1034541
  • Loading history…
Depot: Lorenzo il Magnifico MAC Depot 1034542
  • Loading history…
