Version 1.3.4 - A very minor patch

Hi everybody!
I just released version 1.3.4; it's a minor update which take care of some changes Steam-side that were mandatory in order to keep the game running; so nothing game related per-se.
Have a nice week!
Cody
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi everybody!
I just released version 1.3.4; it's a minor update which take care of some changes Steam-side that were mandatory in order to keep the game running; so nothing game related per-se.
Have a nice week!
Cody
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update