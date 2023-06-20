 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 20 June 2023

Patch v34.2

Patch v34.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • Goblusious: When using full Mouse Controls viewing the Lost Relics menu would cause a crash.
  • Goblusious: If you had used up all of your Giga Banishments then it would no longer allow you to access the Attune menu.
  • Castles Conquest: The Golden Order enemies on stage 11 had a habit of sticking inside each other.
  • Chupacabradabro minion: Raising one of these would raise a sneaky Chestibooty instead.
  • Compendium - Itemography: The Sumptuous Slime entry was showing as a Chupacabradabro.
  • Card Collection: Opening this from the Escape Menu would show an empty screen.

