Patch v34.2

//bug fixes
- Goblusious: When using full Mouse Controls viewing the Lost Relics menu would cause a crash.
- Goblusious: If you had used up all of your Giga Banishments then it would no longer allow you to access the Attune menu.
- Castles Conquest: The Golden Order enemies on stage 11 had a habit of sticking inside each other.
- Chupacabradabro minion: Raising one of these would raise a sneaky Chestibooty instead.
- Compendium - Itemography: The Sumptuous Slime entry was showing as a Chupacabradabro.
- Card Collection: Opening this from the Escape Menu would show an empty screen.
