- We have fixed a bug in the barn tutorial that only occurred in small screen resolutions.
- We have fixed a bug that caused a frame drop when passing materials to the construction table.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that the player could push the animals.
- We have fixed a bug that allowed interacting with a customer that was already being served by another player.
- We have fixed a bug that allowed to duplicate items.
- Some colliders have been repositioned to prevent the player from getting stuck.
- Now if the player does not have enough items to deliver in an order, the item does not appear in the list of items to deliver.
- The second player can now use the Construction Mode.
Travellers Rest update for 20 June 2023
Patch v0.6.0.13
