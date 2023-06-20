Noot noot everyone!

We're finally here with a milestone update! We'll talk a bit about what it means and what to expect for the rest of the year. The current update contains several performance enhancements, as well as some main heist reworks. There has been a lot of focus on blueprints and other things, and we felt that the heists themselves didn't really hold up. That's why we've done this rework, and we hope it will make the heists more fun.

As for the future, we've pieced together most of the main story. Yes, there's one and you have probably already found some clues and mysteries in the game. We'll be working now to put together new heists and connecting them all together and bring in some heist progression. Along with this we'll be introducing vehicles and some more gamemodes, more sound effects and music, and some surprises.

The game has been in Early Access for almost two years now, and having fixed most of the issues the game has been having, we feel like it's time to put things together. This doesn't mean Early Access will be over soon or that we're done with the game. It just means that we will make the remaining heists (and the blueprints in them) that make up the main story. There will be more maps, more items, more clothes, and a more complete game in general. That's why we see this as a milestone for the game, and the next milestone will be when we've got all of those heists together. As usual we will have themed updates with some focus, but now focusing on the new heists.

Enough talking, here's the new stuff!

Additions and Changes

Remade the main areas of Playa del Sol, Pumpkin Harvest, and Military Base

Fully added intros for all heists

Several new achievements

Enhanced in-game maps

AI behaviour remade to fit in with the large number of enemies

Fixes

Performance improvements (mainly CPU)

Reduced RAM usage

Smaller bug fixes

See you soon with some new heists!

Noot noot!