GeneRally 2 update for 20 June 2023

Update v0.2.38f4d3a

Build 11513542 · Last edited by Wendy

This update is aimed at fixing a few of the issues present with the previous update - as well as adding a few minor improvements to AI pitting logic.

Changes:

  • Made a small optimisation change to (hopefully) improve performance on older machines.
  • Made a change to how the AI slow down to handle pit-lane and pit-box entry.
  • FIXED: Invisible walls no longer show in races.
  • FIXED: AI will no longer try to find pit-crews themselves, if an pit AI line is present.
  • FIXED: Hedges no longer render incorrectly.

