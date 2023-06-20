Update v0.2.38f4d3a

This update is aimed at fixing a few of the issues present with the previous update - as well as adding a few minor improvements to AI pitting logic.
Changes:
- Made a small optimisation change to (hopefully) improve performance on older machines.
- Made a change to how the AI slow down to handle pit-lane and pit-box entry.
- FIXED: Invisible walls no longer show in races.
- FIXED: AI will no longer try to find pit-crews themselves, if an pit AI line is present.
- FIXED: Hedges no longer render incorrectly.
Changed files in this update