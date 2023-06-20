 Skip to content

UnderSupernova update for 20 June 2023

Daily Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added character mood.

When the character falls asleep, if it has been more than 8 hours since the last awakening, all emotions will be halved.

Toy categories with added items and recipes, defined by the FunPerMin field as the joyful emotions it can provide.

Several toy items have been added: Go chess, Gyroscope, Tangram, Rubik's Cube, Solitaire, Mahjong, etc.

Added long-term action of playing, increasing happiness at the end of the action.

Characters have a certain chance of playing with toys for entertainment purposes.

Changed files in this update

