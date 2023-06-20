THE PEGASUS EXPEDITION HAS LEFT EARLY ACCESS!

Greetings, Directors!

The day has finally come, we are incredibly happy to announce that The Pegasus Expedition is leaving the Early Access NOW. Go ahead and watch the official release trailer.

The full version will include a new campaign "The Purge", in which you play as the dreaded Biomass, a new All Fleets mode, which let's you enter large scale battles, new story events and much more! You can check the whole Change Log below the article.

The game will be 15% off during the first week after release, so don't hesitate to get it and recommend it to your friends. You can also get the Galactic Alliances Bundle where you'll get Space Rangers HD: A War Apart along with The Pegasus Expedition and additional 10% discount applies to that, even if you already own one of the games!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33272/

And for all the true fans, we also have a 94 page Digital Artbook and a Digital Soundtrack. You can purchase these separately, or just complete your set with the Grand Admiral Edition for an extra discount too!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33121/

We would also like to thank you for your ongoing support throughout the whole Early Access phase, we would not be able to get this far without you! Join our awesome community on Discord where you can talk about the game, report bugs or simply chat about anything you want!

And if you like The Pegasus Expedition, we would also appreciate if you wrote a review of it here on Steam, it helps more than you think!

And now, let's command those fleets, Directors!

Change Log:

Changes:

Added a new campaign with a new playable faction: The Purge Campaign, where you play as the Independent Regenerative System, the Biomass. The campaign has a unique playstyle with a different gameplay feature set and it’s own smaller storyline.

Added the All Fleets Mode: The battles can now be fought with all the fleets participating in the battle simultaneously, creating epic 3 vs. 3 fleets battles.

Added twenty new story events about various subjects ranging from the Colossals and the Chinese fleets defending Earth to spies in your high command and archaeological finds.

Reworked the Diplomacy AI behaviour to act more sensibly.

Improved the reliability of the combat power estimates, rebalanced units by buffing Frigates.

Rebalanced the difficulty settings, making the Easy difficulty easier.

Rebalanced player and AI science production

Rebalanced energy production.

Rebalanced the Nemesis fleets.

Rebalanced biomass on main campaign to pose a proper threat.

Made the combat strength estimates more accurate, which also improved AI:s strategic decision making. AI also handles Hazardous Systems better.

Made Tier 1 buildings to be built instantly

Made All Means-strategy to be a requirement for using Nuclear weapons.

Updated Credits

Made the Saves more clear and informative, and fixed sometimes inaccurate timestamps of the saves.

Made dialogue skipping a bit easier by adding skip functionality to Spacebar and making the skip icon larger.

Made the All Fleets mode the default way to play the game.

Added a couple of story textboxes explaining the Anabah quest and the possibility to delay the war with the Tamanin Empire.

Fixes: