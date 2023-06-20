 Skip to content

Between Two Worlds update for 20 June 2023

What are you doing this Friday?

View all patches · Build 11513147 · Last edited by Wendy

That's right! It's official! The update has been handed off to the beta testers to tell me everything I've done wrong! I'll be spending the next few days fixing everything they find, while working on the audio at the same time. I will also be making sure that achievements are in place and working with the release on Friday.

This chapter has been such an incredible experience. The branching narratives have really started taking off. I truly can't wait to see what you all think of what is going on, and where the story is headed.

So, keep an eye on your Steam client this Friday! As for me, it's 2am so I think it's time for bed. Had to make sure I got the beta out before I could finish my day!

-Droosk

Edit: By the way, for those who have Steam Decks, the issues that you've experienced before SHOULD be gone with this update. I bought one myself to test, finally.

