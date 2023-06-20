- Cursor disappears now when a controller is connected
- Enemies respawned after a few seconds when they were frozen
- Small optimizations
- Some sound changes
- Some item graphics fixed
- Turrets now don't cause damage while they fall
- Fixed button selection with gamepad in demo window
- Fixed hover text in the inventory
Soulknight Playtest update for 20 June 2023
Soulknight Demo v.1.005
Patchnotes via Steam Community
