Soulknight Playtest update for 20 June 2023

Soulknight Demo v.1.005

Build 11513077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cursor disappears now when a controller is connected
  • Enemies respawned after a few seconds when they were frozen
  • Small optimizations
  • Some sound changes
  • Some item graphics fixed
  • Turrets now don't cause damage while they fall
  • Fixed button selection with gamepad in demo window
  • Fixed hover text in the inventory

