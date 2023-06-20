 Skip to content

放置修仙世界 update for 20 June 2023

Add a points store and purchase level 6 clothing

Build 11512995

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Create a character with 3 or more entries and lock the button for 5 seconds

  2. Add a points store and purchase a level 6 outfit

