- Slightly reduced the frequency of AI human speech
- Fixed a logic error when picking up bow ammunition
- Optimized the shader for robe clothing
- Optimized the shader for all sock costumes
- Fixed the flag display before the alarm starts
- Lowered the minimum number of enemies to appear while exploring
- Adjusted the targeting speed of AI human enemies and the game difficulty
Thank you for your support, I am still working hard!
You know, I'm struggling with more gameplay, and it's going to take some time to work out...Have a good day!
BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-20
