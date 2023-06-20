 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 20 June 2023

BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-20

Build 11512959

  1. Slightly reduced the frequency of AI human speech
  2. Fixed a logic error when picking up bow ammunition
  3. Optimized the shader for robe clothing
  4. Optimized the shader for all sock costumes
  5. Fixed the flag display before the alarm starts
  6. Lowered the minimum number of enemies to appear while exploring
  7. Adjusted the targeting speed of AI human enemies and the game difficulty
    Thank you for your support, I am still working hard!
    You know, I'm struggling with more gameplay, and it's going to take some time to work out...Have a good day!

