It Is Ticking Bug Patch and Event Announcement

From now on, your personal score will show up below the scoreboard for you, making it easier to track your personal best without searching for your name in the leaderboard.

This score will only show your fastest attempt, your score will be updated if you beat your own personal high score, and yes, we still need you to verify your account for this feature because this will be used in our events with real amazing prizes.

Youtube Link For Gamers Who Need Help At The Game Available In The Mainmenu

It's ok to admit defeat, even developer has a rough time trying to beat the game, and putting the answer on Youtube only may not be the best case, so right now if you look at the game's top-right corner, there's a section to solve every bomb in this game.

If you don't know how components work, you might want to check the bottom-right corner, there will be a "Collection" tab where you can see what they look like and what's the difference between them as well as how they work.

XOR Gate Hot Fix

As we all know XOR gate is one of the hardest components for its uniqueness, there are some cases when it turns on will make it turn off, and if it turns off will make it turn on. So we deal with this problem with the "Path-Tracking" solution which will trace the XOR output for its input to prevent a loop, we also fixed a bug reported by "Salad" for unusual self-charging XOR after the patch, huge thanks to him.



Workshop easier interaction