Heavy tanks break trees, surf on shore, Thai language, balance changes, QoL

GENERAL:
- Thai language added.
- The surf is now present on the shore, and the seabed is distorted by waves.
- Shells are now invisible in the fog of war.
- Buildings and units of defeated players gradually disintegrate.
- New large fish deposits constantly appear in the sea.
- During replay viewing, the load of enemy ships and towers is shown on the screen.
- The total duration of the match is shown in replay mode.
- The match interface shows the efficiency of extracting workers and boats. A notification about low efficiency has been added.
BALANCE:
- All heavy tanks can drive through the forest.
- All pikemen: slow down of riders increased from 55% to 65%.
Stone Age:
- Altar: trained units appear next to it, they do not come out of the building.
- Worker: repair speed reduced by 50%.
- Warrior: duration of speed increase raised from 3 to 4 sec., additional speed increased from 40 to 45.
- Slinger: minimum attack distance increased from 5 to 25.
- Temple: price of transition to Bronze Age reduced from 500 to 450 materials.
Early Europe:
- Worker: repair speed reduced by 37%.
- Archer: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, health decreased from 60 to 55.
Early Asia:
- Worker: repair speed reduced by 33%.
- Archer: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, health decreased from 60 to 50.
- Heavy Archer: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.
Western Europe:
- Town Hall: 4 archers added to towers.
- Longbow: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 40, maximum firing distance increased from 140 to 150, health decreased from 60 to 55.
- Musketeer: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30, melee attack removed, health decreased from 60 to 55.
- Grenadier: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 20.
- Dragoon: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.
Eastern Europe:
- Strelets: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.
- Grenadier: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 20.
- Dragoon: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.
- Horse archer: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.
Western Asia:
- Sarbaz: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, health decreased from 60 to 50.
- Bashibuzuk: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, melee attack removed, health decreased from 60 to 55.
- Oglan: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.
Eastern Asia:
- Springald: building damage decreased from 25 to 20.
- Archer: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, health decreased from 60 to 50.
- Arquebusier: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, melee attack removed, health decreased from 60 to 55.
- Dragoon: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.
- Horse Archer: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 20.
Abstract Country:
- Light Bomber: price reduced from 150/500/300 to 150/400/150.
- Light Fighter: price reduced from 300/400/150 to 300/250/100.
- Fighter: price reduced from 500/900/500 to 500/700/400.
- Bomber: price reduced from 400/1200/600 to 350/1000/500.
United Kingdom:
- Holyfox: price reduced from 1000/3000/1500 to 1000/2600/1200.
Germany:
- New aircraft added - Fighter He 51.
France:
- Dewoitine D520: price reduced from 600/1200/500 to 600/1000/450.
- Potez 633: price reduced from 500/1000/600 to 450/900/500.
Changed files in this update