War Selection update for 20 June 2023

Heavy tanks break trees, surf on shore, Thai language, balance changes, QoL

War Selection update for 20 June 2023

Build 11512845

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL:

  • Thai language added.
  • The surf is now present on the shore, and the seabed is distorted by waves.
  • Shells are now invisible in the fog of war.
  • Buildings and units of defeated players gradually disintegrate.
  • New large fish deposits constantly appear in the sea.
  • During replay viewing, the load of enemy ships and towers is shown on the screen.
  • The total duration of the match is shown in replay mode.
  • The match interface shows the efficiency of extracting workers and boats. A notification about low efficiency has been added.

BALANCE:

  • All heavy tanks can drive through the forest.
  • All pikemen: slow down of riders increased from 55% to 65%.

Stone Age:

  • Altar: trained units appear next to it, they do not come out of the building.
  • Worker: repair speed reduced by 50%.
  • Warrior: duration of speed increase raised from 3 to 4 sec., additional speed increased from 40 to 45.
  • Slinger: minimum attack distance increased from 5 to 25.
  • Temple: price of transition to Bronze Age reduced from 500 to 450 materials.

Early Europe:

  • Worker: repair speed reduced by 37%.
  • Archer: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, health decreased from 60 to 55.

Early Asia:

  • Worker: repair speed reduced by 33%.
  • Archer: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, health decreased from 60 to 50.
  • Heavy Archer: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.

Western Europe:

  • Town Hall: 4 archers added to towers.
  • Longbow: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 40, maximum firing distance increased from 140 to 150, health decreased from 60 to 55.
  • Musketeer: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30, melee attack removed, health decreased from 60 to 55.
  • Grenadier: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 20.
  • Dragoon: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.

Eastern Europe:

  • Strelets: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.
  • Grenadier: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 20.
  • Dragoon: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.
  • Horse archer: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.

Western Asia:

  • Sarbaz: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, health decreased from 60 to 50.
  • Bashibuzuk: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, melee attack removed, health decreased from 60 to 55.
  • Oglan: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.

Eastern Asia:

  • Springald: building damage decreased from 25 to 20.
  • Archer: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, health decreased from 60 to 50.
  • Arquebusier: minimum firing distance increased from 10 to 30, melee attack removed, health decreased from 60 to 55.
  • Dragoon: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 30.
  • Horse Archer: minimum firing distance increased from 0 to 20.

Abstract Country:

  • Light Bomber: price reduced from 150/500/300 to 150/400/150.
  • Light Fighter: price reduced from 300/400/150 to 300/250/100.
  • Fighter: price reduced from 500/900/500 to 500/700/400.
  • Bomber: price reduced from 400/1200/600 to 350/1000/500.

United Kingdom:

  • Holyfox: price reduced from 1000/3000/1500 to 1000/2600/1200.

Germany:

  • New aircraft added - Fighter He 51.

France:

  • Dewoitine D520: price reduced from 600/1200/500 to 600/1000/450.
  • Potez 633: price reduced from 500/1000/600 to 450/900/500.

