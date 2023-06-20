🔴 Day 2 Dev Mayhem - World's Worst Handyman Stream

Share · View all patches · Build 11512705 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hey, fellow disaster-artists!

Ever dreamed of being a handyman with zero handiness? Well, your dreams are my command! I'm Baby Lumberjack, the dev behind "World's Worst Handyman," where chaos is the currency and catastrophe is king.

Join me at Steam Next Fest: June 2023, as I fumble through the demo, dodge gamer grandmas, and outrun spooky scarecrows (you heard it!). I'll share some fun facts about this fiasco of a game, a dash of dev life, and sneak in a few top-secret disaster-dodging tips.

The mayhem unfolds on June 19, 5 AM PST, right here on Steam.

Add World's Worst Handyman to your wishlist if you're itching to join the fun.

Get ready to break stuff and have a blast!

-Baby Lumberjack, proudly unhandy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1333930/Worlds_Worst_Handyman/