 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Petit Petit Petit update for 21 June 2023

06/21　We have updated!

Share · View all patches · Build 11512700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have updated!

Update details
・The overall volume has been reduced.
・Restrictions have been added to some of the SEs that were playing excessively.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2145722 Depot 2145722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link