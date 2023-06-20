This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for your continued support of CUSTOM ORDER MAID 3D2 It’s a Night Magic.

This is an announcement concerning an additional June 2023 DLC release.

We will be releasing another major expansion pack at the end of this month.

▼6/30 (Fri) CUSTOM ORDER MAID 3D2 X1 Dark



This is a continuation of CUSTOM ORDER MAID 3D2 X1, which will be released on June 23rd (Fri).

CUSTOM ORDER MAID 3D2 X1 Dark will be released on June 30th, 2023. Add it to your Wishlist today!

After returning from their fabulous honeymoon, Master and his maid go back to their normal lives… until something shakes their commitment to one another.

Despite his apprehensions, Master comes up with an insane suggestion, and in order to please him, the maid goes along with it.

*You must own CUSTOM ORDER MAID 3D2 X1 to play this DLC.

Costumes

1-4 costumes and new hairstyles will be added to your game. (The number of costumes differs between COM3D2 and COM3D2.5.)

*If you have COM3D2, 1 new costume will be added. If you have COM3D2.5, 1 new male costume and 1 new female costume (Normal Body/High Poly Body versions included for each) will be added as well as 2 male hairstyles.

The following Studio Mode content will be added to your game:

・Studio Mode background

Dance Bar



The above content is what we have planned for June.

All of our staff are continuing to pour themselves into development.

We still have plenty of major new content being translated! Stay tuned for more info!

Please continue to enjoy your life as the master of an Empire Club.