June 2023 Patch

Client Changes
Login
- Added the ability to cancel the login process if it takes longer than 30 seconds
- Corrected an issue where you could click the login buttons during the loading screen for logging in
In-Game Text
- Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates
- Fixed a number of incorrect descriptions based on reports. Please continue to report these in the community discord and we will continue to fix these.
Networking
- Increased the time before the client determines that a login attempt has failed from 25 seconds to 60 seconds. The login will still fail quicker if a wrong password or username has been entered, this is specifically for if the game server socket is taking longer than expected to be established.
- Changed the game from an arbitrary wait time of 10 seconds rather than 30 seconds for a response from the server before determining that the connection to the server has been severed. This check may be tuned further if need be, but this is an extra check in the case that the socket is reading as connected when it is not connected, for some reason.
Server Fixes
- Corrected an issue in which the campaigns Abating Nora and Nefari Resurrection were not properly giving their legendary rewards
- Fixed an issue in which Echo Chamber was not correctly hitting stealthed units
- Fixed an issue in which Putrid Bile Zombie [LIM] did not have the same class as Bile Zombie
Balance Changes
Champions
Angel of Nourishment
- HP changed from 50 to 46
- Removed base ability Hunter: Walker
- Removed base ability Regeneration
- Added base ability Cleansing Aura
- Added base ability Command: Heal
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Invigorate 2*, Soften , Hydrate
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Enchant: Magic*, Fascinate, Resurrect 2
- Nora Cost changed from 84 to 86 (81-86)
Boghopper Spitter
- HP changed from 40 to 42
- Removed base ability Leap
- Added base ability Poison 1
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Leap 3*, Hit and Run, Mobility
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Poison Eater, Immunity: Poison, Weary*
- Nora Cost changed from 71 to 70 (69-74)
Boghopper Shaman
- Nora Cost changed from 66 to 73 (69-75)
Quagmirrian
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Water Veil, Hydrate, Water Front*
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 73 (72-79)
Snaptooth Chilan
- DMG changed from 10 to 11
- RNG changed from 4-5 to 2-4
- HP changed from 46 to 47
- Added base ability Ritual of Healing
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Stall, Divert*, Swamp Exploit
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Distracting Blows*, Confuse, Dread Field
- Nora Cost changed from 72 to 79 (76-82)
Corrupted Guardian
- Nora Cost changed from 77 to 81 (76-84)
Rip Witch
- DMG changed from 9 to 10
- RNG changed from 4-6 to 2-4
- DEF changed from 0 to 1
- HP changed from 44 to 48
- Removed base ability Deep Wounds
- Removed base ability Elsari Coven
- Added base ability Impaling Strike
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Blood Bond 1, Sunder 1*, Cripple
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Domain: Dead Magic Zone, Hunter: Crippled*, Combo Attack: Rend
- Nora Cost changed from 78 to 74 (72-76)
Crossbone
- DMG changed from 9 to 11
- RNG changed from 5-6 to 3-5
- Removed base ability Precision
- Added base ability Piercing Shot 2
- Added base ability Vulnerability: Magical
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Inhibiting Touch, Strike*, Weary
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Forsaken Exploit*, Banditry, Lay Trap: Boulder 3
- Nora Cost changed from 66 to 69 (68-70)
Deathcaster
- DMG changed from 10 to 11
- RNG changed from 4-5 to 1-3
- Removed base ability Death Pact
- Removed base ability Drain
- Removed base ability Eternal
- Added base ability Death Charged 2
- Added base ability Lightning Amped
- Added base ability Vulnerability: Fire
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Lifedrinker*, Souldrinker, Life Siphon
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Blood Frenzy 2*, Tormented, Death Pact
- Nora Cost changed from 74 to 79 (75-83)
Dead Fairy
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Forsaken Exploit*, Frightful Blows, Rabid 1
- Nora Cost changed from 76 to 78 (72-79)
Fury of the Storm
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Lightning Skewer, Slam*, Jolt 1
Animated Armor
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Spellswallower, Restrict, Hunter: Brawler*
- Nora Cost changed from 69 to 67 (67-72)
Barbarian Bolt
- Nora Cost changed from 70 to 76 (76-83)
Barbarian Skybreaker
- Nora Cost changed from 70 to 76 (76-83)
Dwarven Engineer
- Nora Cost changed from 63 to 67 (67-67)
Priest of Valdac
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Anthomancy, Gift of Scrying*
- Nora Cost changed from 62 to 67 (63-72)
Silverclan Tinkerer
- Nora Cost changed from 56 to 61 (58-65)
Favored Nomad
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Logistics: Force Barrier*, Favor, Council: Spells
Fiora, Favored Nomad
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Logistics: Force Barrier*, Favor, Council: Spells
Light of the Circle
- Removed base ability Burn
- Added base ability Burn 1
Garu Shaman
- Nora Cost changed from 64 to 68 (68-77)
M'tan, Garu Shaman
- Nora Cost changed from 64 to 68 (68-77)
Ash the Bandit Prince
- Removed base ability Escape
- Removed base ability Warding
- Added base ability Banditry
- Added base ability Pariah
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Provision: Offense*, Charged Attack, Feint
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Tariff*, Rain of Arrows 2, Logistics: Speed
- Nora Cost changed from 120 to 126 (118-130)
Angel of Perseverance
- DMG changed from 10 to 11
- RNG changed from 2-4 to 1
- DEF changed from 2 to 0
- Removed base ability Dispelling Blows
- Added base ability Perseverance
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Crystallize, Freeze*, Cold Snap
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Dodge 2*, Majestic 1, Prestige
- Nora Cost changed from 83 to 86 (83-86)
Jakei Shardmaster
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Chill 1*, Surge: Elemental, Savage Exploit
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Frost Nova 3, Barrage 2, Arctic Bolt*
- Nora Cost changed from 68 to 70 (67-74)
Ice Caster
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Ice Eater, Frost Acolyte*, Chill 1
Angel of Chaos
- RNG changed from 1-3 to 1
- DEF changed from 0 to 2
- Removed base ability Dragging Attack
- Removed base ability Hunter: Walker
- Added base ability Pull
- Added base ability Ignorance
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Shrink, Wail of Grief*, Sonic Roar
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Absorb*, Void Shield, Restraining Aura
- Nora Cost changed from 79 to 87 (84-89)
Skywing Imperator
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Burning Sandspout, Acid Bomb 3*, Chain Lightning
Ravager
- Nora Cost changed from 70 to 74 (74-80)
Myx Sandsnipe
- Removed base ability Precision
- Added base ability Piercing Shot 3
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Strike*, Precision, Distracting Blows
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Scour 1*, Domain: Sand, Hidden: Sand
Myx Sandlion
- Removed base ability Precision
- Added base ability Piercing Shot 3
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Strike*, Precision, Distracting Blows
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Scour 1*, Domain: Sand, Hidden: Sand
Valdaci Shieldwarden
- HP changed from 56 to 52
- Removed base ability Combat Awareness
- Removed base ability Resistance: Fire
- Added base ability Combat Awareness 2
- Added base ability Throw Shield
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Bold*, Hold the Line, Empowered: Defense
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Weaken Spells*, Crushing Charge, Charge 3
- Nora Cost changed from 73 to 84 (77-84)
Commander Nisk
- HP changed from 56 to 52
- Removed base ability Combat Awareness
- Removed base ability Resistance: Fire
- Removed base ability Taunt: Nisk
- Added base ability Combat Awareness 2
- Added base ability Throw Shield
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Bold*, Hold the Line, Empowered: Defense
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Weaken Spells*, Crushing Charge, Charge 3
- Nora Cost changed from 73 to 84 (77-84)
Hekatian Arbiter
- Nora Cost changed from 73 to 76 (76-80)
Hekatian Voidraker
- Nora Cost changed from 76 to 78 (78-82)
Hekatian Bloodguard
- Removed base ability Blood Dispersal
- Added base ability Pet: Bloody Imp
- Upgrade Path 1 changed to: Blood Magic, Blood Dispersal*, Bloodseeker
- Upgrade Path 2 changed to: Drive*, Dictate, Entangle
Spells
- Reverberating Blast now has effect: Target champion takes 15 Sonic damage. If target champion takes damage and the next closest champion within 4 squares takes 5 Sonic damage. If the closest champion takes damage, that champion is Paralyzed for 2 turns. Nora cost: 50
- Bad Blood now has a Nora cost of 45
- Shattered Nerves now has a Nora cost of 35
- Blizzard now has the effect: Area Effect 4: Affected area becomes Ice for the next 8 turns. For 4 turns, at the end of your opponent's turns, champions without Arctic in the area become Chilled 3. Nora cost: 35
- Deep Freeze now has a Nora cost of 45
- Rebound now has the effect: Area Effect 3: All equipment on champions in the area is destroyed. Enemy champions affected by this gain Ponderous for 2 turns. Nora cost: 35
Equipment
- Firebeard Brew: Equipped Champion is intoxicated. If the equipped champion is a dwarf it heals 3 hp on your turn and gains burn rank 1. If not, it is inhibited. Cost: 25
- Flamethrower Engine: Equipped champion gains Flamestrike and Flamethrower. If it has Race: Construct, it also gains Fire Acolyte. Nora cost 35
- Wildeye Bracers: Pummel Rank 3 changed to Pummel Rank 1.
- Flag of Unification: Evasive rank 3 changed to to Evasive rank 1. Cost: 35 nora
- Dunewalker’s Mantle: Cost to 40 nora from 35
- Bloodthirsty Blade: Target Champion gains Multiattack rank 1, Impervious, Skirmisher, and Short Lived 2. Cost: 40 nora.
- Akakios’s Blade: Equipped Champion gains Flamestrike. If it is race: Draksar it gains rend 3. Cost: 40 nora.
Relics
- Slipstream Fulcrum: Cost to 40 nora from 35 nora.
- Echo Chamber: Nora Cost to 40 from 35.
- Mangled Totem: Punishing Aura replaced with Punishing Aura rank 1(At the end of its turn, opposing champions within 5 spaces lose 1 HP for each AP they have.). Cost: 30 nora (Make sure to also do this for the summon that Cyclops Rockshaper's summon)
Abilities
- Voices in their Head now has a range of 3 (was 4)
Changed files in this update