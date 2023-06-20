Update 20/6/2023

Level Foundry Changes:

-Mesh issues fixed.

-Vertical grid (y axis) snapping changed to 6 units.

-You can now make multilevel bases with ramps.

-A reactor core must now be at the centre of every base (used as a power supply, sabotage will be coming soon ;)

-Mouse sensitivity fixed.

-Simple base collision models have been made to avoid getting stuck in things. This will have more updates later to fix clipping.

-A button to add to planet map was added so you can access your levels from the main menu.

Game-play Improvements:

-Player health system rework (mostly internal coding stuff so new content can be expanded on later).

-Opening cut scene can be skipped.

-Minor big fixes that we can't remember.

-Visuals slightly updated.

Feedback in discussions or discord would be good.

Thanks for playing!

-QadarCG & ilikefrogs101