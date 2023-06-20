Update 20/6/2023

Level Foundry Changes:
-Mesh issues fixed.
-Vertical grid (y axis) snapping changed to 6 units.
-You can now make multilevel bases with ramps.
-A reactor core must now be at the centre of every base (used as a power supply, sabotage will be coming soon ;)
-Mouse sensitivity fixed.
-Simple base collision models have been made to avoid getting stuck in things. This will have more updates later to fix clipping.
-A button to add to planet map was added so you can access your levels from the main menu.
Game-play Improvements:
-Player health system rework (mostly internal coding stuff so new content can be expanded on later).
-Opening cut scene can be skipped.
-Minor big fixes that we can't remember.
-Visuals slightly updated.
Feedback in discussions or discord would be good.
Thanks for playing!
-QadarCG & ilikefrogs101
Changed files in this update