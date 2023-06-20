RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Client version = 0.9.4.78
Client BuildID = 11512387
Changelog:
- KTM GTX / GT2 - Fixed some alien objects that had found their way in the animated driver scene.
- Hockenheimring - Brought to 2023 specs: added the new S/F line hut, updated buildings and grandstands, updated walls and tyres, added the penalty lap lane in turn 2, updated the vegetation, various details and tweaks added.
- Shared Memory - Added car orientation, car width and car length. Changed “car position” to now be the centre of the vehicle rather than the CoG. Upped minor version to 14.
- Multiplayer - Attempt at improving cars sometimes getting stuck under the tarmac under certain specific latency conditions.
- When spectating a multiplayer session ( see here ), game now adds performanceIndex and positionAtStart to ResultInfo
- When spectating a multiplayer session ( see here ), game now adds positionAtStart to DriverInfo
- When spectating a multiplayer race, once the leading driver crossed the finish line,the game now has a continuously updated “intermediateResults”, allowing to display a preliminary results table even while some drivers are still racing and session has yet to reach “results” state.
- It was noticed that some of our older tracks had a wrong compass orientation and resulted in wrong azimuth and elevation for the sun. Fixed so sun is now where it should be at any time of day for:
Bathurst
Chang
Hockenheim
Hungaroring
Laguna Seca
Monza
Portimao
Slovakiaring
Suzuka
Vålerbanen
