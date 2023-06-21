Farworld Pioneers Version 1.06 to 1.091

Pioneers,
We're happy to bring you our first major bug fixes. These address a significant number of problems with the game, especially a lot of AI issues, save file stability, and falling through floors. We seriously appreciate people who have been testing these builds before the public release.
Thanks for following us on this development journey!
Farworld Pioneers v1.091
- Currently available on prerelease and privatebeta
- NPC task icons added next to names to help visualize colony NPCs’ current assignment tela(hauling, attacking, etc)
- Fixed issue that caused background blueprints to block heat from heat sources
- Fixed issue that allowed artificial heat sources like campfires and radiators to cause character overheating
- Fixed issue that could cause pathfinding to be broken temporarily upon reloading a save, rendering certain areas of the colony unavailable until terrain is modified
- Fixed issue that could cause characters to float and remain stuck slightly above ground when terrain is modified or physics pushes an idle character up
Farworld Pioneers v1.09
- Added damage and fire rate information to firearm tooltips
- Newly recruited colonists will now run for most of their trek to the colony instead of slowly walking.
- Improved FPS in Underground Factory
- Improved NPC melee combat abilities to better detect the correct distance to stand from an enemy
- Improved NPC jump attack behavior when attacking flying targets
- New debug command: /callship to force the last used dropship to travel to the player’s current location
- New debug command: /teleportship to automatically teleport into the last used dropship
- Fixed issue that prevented players from joining multiplayer games since the 1.08 prerelease
- Fixed issue that could prevent the dropship travel state from synchronizing properly in multiplayer
- Fixed issue that could cause the dropship to be invisible for the client after exiting it in multiplayer
- Fixed issue that caused unnecessary loading of chunks exactly 1000 blocks to the left or right of any given NPC
- Fixed issue that caused unnecessary network updates to be generated for chunks where only NPCs are keeping the area loaded
- Fixed issue that could cause heat from heat sources to remain attached to players, causing permanent protection from frostbite or death by overheating
- Fixed issue that allowed the player to see the sausage being made when player first spawns in
Farworld Pioneers v1.08
- Fixed issue that prevented colonists from picking up medkits from stockpiles when injured
- Improved combat logic by adding new fleeing and disengagement behaviors to reduce the length of encounters and prevent chasing passing hostiles endlessly
- Fixed issue that could cause chunk loading issues as plants attempt to grow towards unloaded areas
- Added in permanent safeguard to prevent the corruption issue largely responsible for different manifestations of the ‘falling through floor’ bug
- Fixed issue that allowed boss drops to be obtained again simply by re-entering the dungeon after reloading the game
- Fixed issue that sometimes caused the underground factory boss to disappear, preventing the game from progressing
- Fixed issue that caused players to remain stuck in mid-air when going out of bounds in the dungeon (using Creative Mode)
- Fixed issue that caused food warnings not to show if rubble was not cleared near the starting area
- Fixed issue that caused “hungry” notifications to display even when the colony has available food stores
- Fixed various issues that prevented builder NPCs from finding a proper vantage point to build, causing building orders to fail or be ignored
- Fixed issue that prevented building while standing on certain stairs/platforms
Farworld Pioneers v1.072
- Fixed issue that caused NPC sprites to float up when idle in multiplayer
- Fixed issue where NPCs would keep coming in and out of bed if they got cold at night and there were no heat sources nearby
- Fixed issue that would cause stalling of work queues if two facilities had an infinite order of the same item
- Fixed issue that caused NPCs and raiders to burrow into the ground upon spawning
- Fixed issue that caused NPCs to remain stuck in the air when trying to mine
- Fixed issue that could cause raids to generate right above the player’s head immediately after resuming a saved game
- Fixed issues with work range checks not being matched to tool ranges when evaluating paths to work areas
- Fixed issue that would cause NPCs to ignore nearby mining orders in favor of more distant ones, causing back and forth running when disconnected areas are set to be mined
- Fixed multiple remaining issues that caused blocks to get erased or replaced with stone and areas to get corrupted upon reloading the game
Farworld Pioneers v1.071
- Build available on Steam branches ‘privatebeta’ and ‘prerelease’
- Known issue: Humanoid NPC sprites float up when idle in multiplayer; this is only a visual glitch
- Fixed issue where NPCs would sometimes spawn just below the surface of the ground on reload
- Fixed issue that caused players to freeze in the underground factory and dropship
- Fixed issue that caused the player to fall through the floor after reloading in the underground factory and exiting through the front door
- Fixed issues with hangs when attempting to teleport or open factory/dropship doors
Farworld Pioneers v1.07
- Known issue: Humanoid NPC sprites float up when idle in multiplayer; this is only a visual glitch
- Known issue: NPCs sometimes still spawn just below the surface of the ground on reload
- Added auto-sort button at top right of inventory containers
- Added short delay before displaying minor warnings to give NPCs a chance to resolve them without notifying the player
- New drinking sounds
- Improved smoothness of parallax
- Improved NPC warmth-seeking behavior to favor indoor areas with active heat sources more
- Fixed issue that caused NPCs carrying drills to fail to chop trees
- Fixed issue that caused NPCs with weak pickaxes to give up mining high tier stone too soon
- Fixed a number of issues responsible for NPCs and entities falling through the floor on spawn
- Fixed issue that caused NPCs to walk up to different heat sources in a cycle to warm up instead of staying at the same one
- NPC sleep is now interrupted by extreme cold conditions; fixes NPCs dying after going to bed in a cold spot
- Fixed issue that caused a NPC profile to pop up if you double clicked a player name in the Overview
- Fixed 1.06 issue that caused a crash when attempting to heal a downed NPC
- Fixed stray pixel on chicken animation
- Fixed issue that caused research UI not to display after reloading if your research benches are all on another planet
Farworld Pioneers v1.06
- Fixed issue that allowed clicking the Host Game button multiple times in the main menu, starting multiple sessions
- Fixed issue where the underground factory level would refuse to load after visiting the second planet, if the factory was never visited (requires cheating/debug)
- Improved temperature effect by compounding from multiple heat sources instead of picking one as reference
- Fixed issue that caused players to lose their character customization upon respawning
- Fixed issue that caused medkits to randomly fail and required several uses to revive NPCs
- Fixed issue that caused NPCs to claim more than one bed, forcing some colonists to sleep on the floor
- Fixed issue with the tutorial UI that caused peaceful mode to disable itself automatically while playing
- Fixed issue with "Air" showing in required materials lists that made Power Armor and Helmet impossible to craft
- Fixed issue where NPC pathfinding would get cut off by invisible barriers just outside the loaded area around the player after resuming a save
- Applied tentative fix for players and NPCs occasionally falling through the ground, especially while mining
- Applied tentative fix for occasional dropped chunks caused by concurrency issues; to be improved in next performance hotfix
- Fixed issue that allowed raids to spawn hostiles too close to the colony; un-enhanced the definition of ‘outside’
