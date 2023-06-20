Hotfix 5 Now LIVE

Howdy again, everyone.
Another hotfix inbound to correct some of the issues found by players thus far.
Cars
-
Cars will no longer despawn when you're within 100 meters of them.
-
Crushing Cars now pays out $100 (up from $50)
Water Warping
- Falling in Water should consistently warp you to the nearest toilet
Controller
- Removed legacy input settings
- A wider range of options to bind keys to
- Fixed joining via Crookbook on controller
Item
- Fixed Goorana can tooltip to properly reflect its effect
Audio
- Fixed Juggernaut sounds not playing
- Lowered sounds of MayorMart 1 factory noises
- Normalized some music to stop certain tracks blaring more than others. This is an ongoing process.
UX
- Improved Breadcrumbs to help navigate to Quest Objectives
- Expanded content surfacing on GetAJob to help players identify non mission content
- Added Prop Hunt hyperlink to GetAJob
- Text when main mission content is complete to explain the upcoming loop in Chapter 1
Tenancy
- Stopped players from being able to banish Nigel before his quest is complete
