It's Only Money update for 20 June 2023

Hotfix 5 Now LIVE

It's Only Money update for 20 June 2023 · Build 11512211

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy again, everyone.

Another hotfix inbound to correct some of the issues found by players thus far.

Cars

  • Cars will no longer despawn when you're within 100 meters of them.

  • Crushing Cars now pays out $100 (up from $50)

Water Warping

  • Falling in Water should consistently warp you to the nearest toilet

Controller

  • Removed legacy input settings
  • A wider range of options to bind keys to
  • Fixed joining via Crookbook on controller

Item

  • Fixed Goorana can tooltip to properly reflect its effect

Audio

  • Fixed Juggernaut sounds not playing
  • Lowered sounds of MayorMart 1 factory noises
  • Normalized some music to stop certain tracks blaring more than others. This is an ongoing process.

UX

  • Improved Breadcrumbs to help navigate to Quest Objectives
  • Expanded content surfacing on GetAJob to help players identify non mission content
  • Added Prop Hunt hyperlink to GetAJob
  • Text when main mission content is complete to explain the upcoming loop in Chapter 1

Tenancy

  • Stopped players from being able to banish Nigel before his quest is complete

