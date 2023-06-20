Challenge Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11512202 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 05:46:11 UTC by Wendy

The challenge mode is different from the normal mode, it limits some functions or play the game in a special way.

Ban Purchase Mode

Ban buy button, items can still be sold

Ban Combine mode

Ban combine button, you can rely on the store to play the game

Ban Upgrade Mode

No upgrade, no exp

Ban Strengthen Mode

No strengthen, can fix or charge

Only Defense Mode

Only start the game with the specified scene, No more buildings or units

Building Tower Defense Mode

Only building defense, no units, no bullets

AirDrop Mode

Only airdrop enemy, flying units also drop to ground and can normally move

Melee Mode

Both the enemy and player only use none range weapons, melee, medical, flags can be use，the range unit in scene can not attack

Defect Mode

Non-building units will randomly switch teams after a period of time, only enemy and player team can be changed, other team will not change

Team Damage Mode

Team are no longer immune to any non-targeted damage, the bullet will not do team damage at the half of the first intervalmax

Peace Mode

No enemy, still have enemy base

No Loot Mode

Items and experience cannot be obtained by defeating enemies