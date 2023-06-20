Challenge Update

Challenge have a richer gaming experience
The challenge mode is different from the normal mode, it limits some functions or play the game in a special way.
Ban Purchase Mode
Ban buy button, items can still be sold
Ban Combine mode
Ban combine button, you can rely on the store to play the game
Ban Upgrade Mode
No upgrade, no exp
Ban Strengthen Mode
No strengthen, can fix or charge
Only Defense Mode
Only start the game with the specified scene, No more buildings or units
Building Tower Defense Mode
Only building defense, no units, no bullets
AirDrop Mode
Only airdrop enemy, flying units also drop to ground and can normally move
Melee Mode
Both the enemy and player only use none range weapons, melee, medical, flags can be use，the range unit in scene can not attack
Defect Mode
Non-building units will randomly switch teams after a period of time, only enemy and player team can be changed, other team will not change
Team Damage Mode
Team are no longer immune to any non-targeted damage, the bullet will not do team damage at the half of the first intervalmax
Peace Mode
No enemy, still have enemy base
No Loot Mode
Items and experience cannot be obtained by defeating enemies
Changed files in this update