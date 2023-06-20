 Skip to content

PinBuilder update for 20 June 2023

Hotfix v0.3.6.19.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an installation problem in which user settings files were overwritten. The installation routine has been updated so as to not overwrite any existing savegame files, including settings and tables. If you would like to do a fresh install, delete or rename your c:/Users/usrname/AppData/Local/PinBuilder/Saved folder.
  • Fixed wonky issue that appeared with the rail component.

