Implemented the simple projectile visual effect.
Now even if the shadow was shown, enemy will not be spawned right in the immediate vicinity.
You can see detailed description of the status in pause now.
Explosive Arrow : fixed a bug that the keywords were not affecting
Knight Overloaded update for 20 June 2023
Update 0.6.1.4
