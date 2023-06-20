 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Knight Overloaded update for 20 June 2023

Update 0.6.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11512170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Implemented the simple projectile visual effect.

  • Now even if the shadow was shown, enemy will not be spawned right in the immediate vicinity.

  • You can see detailed description of the status in pause now.

  • Explosive Arrow : fixed a bug that the keywords were not affecting

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2447312 Depot 2447312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link