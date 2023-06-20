Patch 0.8.5.5 - A few fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 11512152 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This patch does the following:

When giving units orders in combat, they will not immediately "jump back in" and ignore the order.

Web can be chopped down from more points, being more accessible.

An icon saying "Abc" will show that you can sort units by name in the top units menu.

When returning to an area, when the time-psynching occured, animals "seasons old" increased each week instead of each season passing, meaning they aged waaay too fast. Sorry about all your pets my cruel world killed too early!

Grenades previously did double damage if directly hitting a target, this was not intended and has been fixed. (The attack-code executed twice on the target)

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias

PS: This is most likely the last mini-fix and the next patch will be a bigger one!