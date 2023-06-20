 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 20 June 2023

Patch 0.8.5.5 - A few fixes!

Patch 0.8.5.5 · Build 11512152

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch does the following:

  • When giving units orders in combat, they will not immediately "jump back in" and ignore the order.
  • Web can be chopped down from more points, being more accessible.
  • An icon saying "Abc" will show that you can sort units by name in the top units menu.
  • When returning to an area, when the time-psynching occured, animals "seasons old" increased each week instead of each season passing, meaning they aged waaay too fast. Sorry about all your pets my cruel world killed too early!
  • Grenades previously did double damage if directly hitting a target, this was not intended and has been fixed. (The attack-code executed twice on the target)

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

PS: This is most likely the last mini-fix and the next patch will be a bigger one!

