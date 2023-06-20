Patch 0.8.5.5 - A few fixes!

This patch does the following:
- When giving units orders in combat, they will not immediately "jump back in" and ignore the order.
- Web can be chopped down from more points, being more accessible.
- An icon saying "Abc" will show that you can sort units by name in the top units menu.
- When returning to an area, when the time-psynching occured, animals "seasons old" increased each week instead of each season passing, meaning they aged waaay too fast. Sorry about all your pets my cruel world killed too early!
- Grenades previously did double damage if directly hitting a target, this was not intended and has been fixed. (The attack-code executed twice on the target)
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
PS: This is most likely the last mini-fix and the next patch will be a bigger one!
Changed files in this update