NEVER-SAY-GOODBYE UPDATE

Dear friends! We want to thank everyone who has helped us in the development of the game since its release. We have fixed everything that didn't satisfy us and added everything we wanted to add. This doesn't mean that we are ending support for the game: we will always be happy to receive your feedback and assist in resolving any issues that arise. We are not saying goodbye!
List of changes
- The game has been transferred to Unreal Engine 5.2.
- The locations of Egypt, Barge, and Express have been optimized.
- Loading screens now have hints.
- The default voice-over is set to Russian for all languages.
- A notification now appears when exiting the pause menu, indicating the application of new graphics settings.
- All texts regarding "knowledge points" and "words" have been standardized.
- Some English localizations have been fixed.
- Some UI elements have been corrected.
- The base camera inertia has been reduced. The controls are now less "pilot-like."
- CPU optimization: scalable text objects no longer affect performance.
- It turns out that in the packaged version of the game, godrays were not visible from the release! What a shame we didn't notice that! Now the godrays are in place.
- Rain no longer passes through the barge.
- The collision of the Witch's skirt has been fixed.
- Contrast has been fixed in the first train compartment.
- The display time of the initial disclaimer has been increased by 1 second.
- The tutorial for the Bandura has been expanded.
