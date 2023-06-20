 Skip to content

Dimraeth Playtest update for 20 June 2023

Release 0.50.29

Release 0.50.29

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Updates:

  • Built custom Network Manager to authenticate player data and swap player variable control to server
  • Integrated Steamworks Networking (no more port forwarding!)
  • Created Developer mode for non-steam multiplayer (for now)

Minor Updates

  • Created a Travel Distance for certain mobs
  • Added Dryad mob to Newthcreek map
  • Added ranged auto attack mechanic for mobs
  • Added Supply Spell
  • Added Blast Spell
  • Added Reunion Spell
  • Added Monetize Spell
  • Added Cleanse Spell
  • Added Amplify Spell
  • Added Curse Spell
  • Reconfigured network spell casting to use clientIds
  • Player can keep walking while spellbook is open now

Bugfixes

  • Fixed clients not hearing attack sounds from mobs
  • Fixed clients not hearing other players walk
  • Fixed monsters to never do attack animations when their attacks are on cooldown
  • Fixed vitals not regenerating for non-host clients
  • Added support tag to spellbook filter
  • Fixed husk making attacks do more damage (formula mistake)
  • Fixed lampposts to slowly turn off/on with the time of day
  • Fixed health bar look
  • Fixed melee damage on monsters to have a delay (so the damage hits on point of attack)
  • Fixed monsters not doing damage to clients
  • Fixed name tag to not use Canvas anymore
  • Fixed Alert icon being broken on mobs
  • Fixed an issue where vitals over time effects were doing damage
  • Fixed weather not saving to the server after rolling over to the next day

