Release 0.50.29

Major Updates:
- Built custom Network Manager to authenticate player data and swap player variable control to server
- Integrated Steamworks Networking (no more port forwarding!)
- Created Developer mode for non-steam multiplayer (for now)
Minor Updates
- Created a Travel Distance for certain mobs
- Added Dryad mob to Newthcreek map
- Added ranged auto attack mechanic for mobs
- Added Supply Spell
- Added Blast Spell
- Added Reunion Spell
- Added Monetize Spell
- Added Cleanse Spell
- Added Amplify Spell
- Added Curse Spell
- Reconfigured network spell casting to use clientIds
- Player can keep walking while spellbook is open now
Bugfixes
- Fixed clients not hearing attack sounds from mobs
- Fixed clients not hearing other players walk
- Fixed monsters to never do attack animations when their attacks are on cooldown
- Fixed vitals not regenerating for non-host clients
- Added support tag to spellbook filter
- Fixed husk making attacks do more damage (formula mistake)
- Fixed lampposts to slowly turn off/on with the time of day
- Fixed health bar look
- Fixed melee damage on monsters to have a delay (so the damage hits on point of attack)
- Fixed monsters not doing damage to clients
- Fixed name tag to not use Canvas anymore
- Fixed Alert icon being broken on mobs
- Fixed an issue where vitals over time effects were doing damage
- Fixed weather not saving to the server after rolling over to the next day
Changed files in this update