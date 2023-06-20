Update 2.0.1_EarlyAccess: Performance Fixes

-Make performance improvements to the Swiss Alps map while in VR.

-Fix landing / in the water physics.

-Stop TrackIR code from running with no TrackIr attached.

-Add a landing target on Swiss Alps map.

-Add a couple more buildings to Swiss Alps map.

-Fix Harness Pro version not working.

-Make bridge cross bars a tad higher so you could possibly fly a speed wing through it on Sun Valley map.

-Fix water not rendering for some computers.

-Low settings will now render mobile shaders only for added performance on low end hardware.

-Update Vive Controller Bindings and make it easier to navigate map.

-Update Oculus Controller Bindings. Speed Bar and Weight shift have now been added to the right hand thumbstick. Click the right thumbstick to adjust camera angle…