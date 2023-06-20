-Make performance improvements to the Swiss Alps map while in VR.
-Fix landing / in the water physics.
-Stop TrackIR code from running with no TrackIr attached.
-Add a landing target on Swiss Alps map.
-Add a couple more buildings to Swiss Alps map.
-Fix Harness Pro version not working.
-Make bridge cross bars a tad higher so you could possibly fly a speed wing through it on Sun Valley map.
-Fix water not rendering for some computers.
-Low settings will now render mobile shaders only for added performance on low end hardware.
-Update Vive Controller Bindings and make it easier to navigate map.
-Update Oculus Controller Bindings. Speed Bar and Weight shift have now been added to the right hand thumbstick. Click the right thumbstick to adjust camera angle…
Glider Sim update for 20 June 2023
Update 2.0.1_EarlyAccess: Performance Fixes
