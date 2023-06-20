 Skip to content

Voxel Miner: Dwellers of The Deep update for 20 June 2023

More Customization

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS / CHANGES

  • added four more customization items
  • fixed issues with getting stuck on pages in the main menu

Feel free to contact me in the #voxel-miner channel in our discord server for any support/questions! Discord Server

