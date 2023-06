-Improved: Terrains now have a bump texture again.

I also tweaked some texture settings so you're in for a surprise in some locations.

-New/Change: Added a tutorial section for learning about O2.

-Improved: Text centering for buttons is a little bit better overall.

note: ambient occlusion has recently broke for Linux OS users. I'm looking into this issue.

Consequence is lighting/shadowing will look bad if you're a Linux OS users.